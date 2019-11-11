Back in 2011, after three albums and eight years as a band, the Montreal indie rock heroes broke up. They reunited in 2016 and released the comeback LP Cry Cry Cry in 2017. Since then, the various members of the band have mostly kept busy with their various side projects. But last month, Wolf Parade released a new song called “Against The Day,” which featured co-leaders Spencer Krug and Dan Boeckner singing lead. At the time, it appeared to be a one-off single. But today, we learn that there’s a whole new Wolf Parade album on the way, and we get another new jam to boot.

Sometime in the not-too-distant future, Wolf Parade will release the new LP Thin Mind, their fifth. The band — now a trio after the departure of Dante DeCaro — worked on the album with the veteran indie rock producer John Goodmanson, who also manned the boards on Cry Cry Cry. “Against The Day” is on the album, and so is a new song called “Forest Green.”

“Forest Green” is one of the songs where Dan Boeckner sings lead, and like most Boeckner songs, it’s a rocker. Boeckner delivers the lyrics in a sort of gravelly hiccup over a driving twang-riff and an explosive synth. The song has echoes of ’60s garage rock and ’80s Springsteen. But mostly, it just sounds like old Wolf Parade. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Under Glass”

02 “Julia Take Your Man Home”

03 “Forest Green”

04 “Out Of Control”

05 “The Static Age”

06 “As Kind As You Can”

07 “Fall Into The Future”

08 “Wandering Son”

09 “Against The Day”

10 “Town Square”

Thin Mind is out 1/24 on Sub Pop.