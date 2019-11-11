This past weekend, Tyler, The Creator brought his annual festival Camp Flog Gnaw to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It was… eventful. Mystery-guest headliner Drake got booed offstage. YG performed “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” with Stormy Daniels. And Tyler’s old friend Earl Sweatshirt performed unreleased songs. On the scale of surprising Camp Flog Gnaw events, those new Earl songs don’t really rank with the other two things. But still! New Earl Sweatshirt songs!

Earl Sweatshirt, of course, released the short new project Feet Of Clay a week and a half ago, announcing the seven-song EP only about 12 hours before it was out in the world. Last night, sometime in between the YG set and the Drake set, Earl closed out one of the smaller Camp Flog Gnaw stages. This was Earl’s first performance in a few months, and he did some of those Feet Of Clay tracks. He also did a few short songs that seem to be completely new.

Thanks to what appears to be a recording of a Camp Flog Gnaw livestream, we have some remarkably clean and legible videos of those new songs, which sound really good. Earl has really grown as a live performer in the past few years, and he sells his own twisty, murky music in a festival setting, which can’t be easy. Check out those videos below.

This being Earl, we don’t know what’s going to happen with those songs. They could show up on an as-yet-unannounced new album, or they could just disappear completely, with him never performing them again.