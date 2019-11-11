Danny Brown – “Best Life” Video

“Ain’t no next life, so now I’m tryna live my best life.” So goes the hook from “Best Life,” Danny Brown’s philosophical materialist anthem from the recent uknowhatimsayin¿ Like lead single “Dirty Laundry,” it’s produced by Q-Tip. And like “Dirty Laundry,” it now has a music video.

Unlike “Dirty Laundry,” this one is more serious in tone. As with much of Brown’s work, “Best Life” seems like a lot of fun on the surface, but the specter of death lingers. That’s emphasized by Augustin Vita’s video, a series of street-life scenes cut with images of Brown and others surrounded by floral arrangements, plus some spinning closeups of Brown that paint a more severe portrait than the wild-eyed theatrics he made his name on.

Watch below.

uknowhatimsayin¿ is out now on Warp, and I’d like to see a “Combat” video if Brown doesn’t mind.