Dave Grohl Does Sesame Street

At this point Dave Grohl is kind of a rock ‘n’ roll muppet, so it’s surprising he’s taken this long to appear on Sesame Street. Sometime last year, the Foo Fighters frontman recorded his appearance on the classic children’s TV series, which premiered 50 years ago this past Sunday. Now that cameo is has finally gone public.

In his appearance, Grohl joins Elmo and Big Bird for “Here We Go Song,” a tune about how many people there are around the country who could be your friend if only you got the chance to meet them. Personally I would have preferred an “Everlong” parody, but I guess this is cute too. Watch below.