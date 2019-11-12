This Video Has Everything: Run The Jewels, Tim Robinson, Shaq, Olympic Snowboarding…

Volcom is the official sponsor of the US snowboard team through the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. I don’t care, and maybe neither do you, but they’ve successfully communicated this message to us by assembling a handful of celebrities for a comedy sketch.

Two of those celebrities are Run The Jewels, who appear in a mock press conference (not unlike the one Coldplay staged a couple weeks ago) to announce the sponsorship deal. They proceed to announce that they’ll be joining the team, El-P as a snowboarder and Killer Mike as a coach. Further absurdities ensue, including an attempt to embarrass RTJ by I Think You Should Leave maestro Tim Robinson and an appearance by Shaquille O’Neal as the head of US snowboarding, and also as Kazaam.

Is any of this funny? Not really. Were drugs involved? Probably! Did RTJ make a lot of money for participating? Presumably they did, and good for them. Will RTJ4 ever come out? I certainly hope so; it’s been almost three years since the last one. Lastly, will Shaq have a guest verse on said album, and will it be a Damian Lillard diss? Stranger things have happened — like this video, which you can watch below.