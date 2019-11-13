Hannah Diamond – “Love Goes On” Video

“Love Goes On” is the latest single from Reflections, Hannah Diamond’s long-awaited official debut album. Previously, the PC Music pop queen has shared “True,” “Part Of Me,” and “Invisible,” but today’s offering may be the best of the bunch.

Diamond cowrote the song with PC Music founder A. G. Cook way back in 2015 and 2016. In a press release, she says, “‘Love Goes On’ for me is a continuation song to ‘Invisible,’ it’s set in the same realm but things are beginning to become more hopeful. Part of me is still waiting for him to call me, but the other part of me is starting to realise that the love I felt was always inside of me. And that even though it’s over, love goes on.”

The “Love Goes On” video is directed by Vasilsa Forbes, who adds, “Hannah and I wanted to create a video that was bold and minimal and led all focus back to Hannah. The song’s slowly building energy and dreamy vocals felt like a dark and glittering space, so we featured Hannah against a deep black with glimmering diamond-moments created in-camera.” Watch below.

Reflections is out 11/22 on PC Music. Pre-order it here.