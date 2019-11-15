C.Y.M. is a new collaboration between Vampire Weekend bassist Chris Baio and Fort Romeau’s Mike Greene. Both, naturally, have an affinity for dance music: Baio has two albums worth of dancey tunes under his Baio name and Greene has been putting out lush house music for a long while now, most recently with this year’s full-length Heaven & Earth.

Today, C.Y.M. are releasing their debut EP, also called C.Y.M., which features three tracks that they say were inspired by kosmische music, another term for Krautrock. Coincidentally, we here at Stereogum just published an Ultimate Playlist of 20 Essential Krautrock songs. The three songs on C.Y.M. are extended sonic explorations full of knotted guitars and hypnotic textures.

Listen to it below.

The C.Y.M. EP is out now via Phantasy Sound.