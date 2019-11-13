DAWN – “Easy”

Adult Swim just launched another year of their excellent Singles series, and the latest artist to contribute is DAWN. The former Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money member and current space-R&B iconoclast Dawn Richard released the new album New Breed and stopped by our offices for a Stereogum Session earlier this year. And now, ahead of her performance at the Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles on Friday, she’s back with another new song called “Easy,” her second collaboration with producer Trakgirl following the recent banger “Slim Thicc.” Listen below.