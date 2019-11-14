Watch Liz Phair Give A Lengthy Interview & Perform “Good Side” On Seth Meyers

Liz Phair has been back in the public eye in recent months, releasing a memoir called Horror Stories (the first in a two-book deal) and her first new song in years, “Good Side” (the lead single from an upcoming album). Last night, Seth Meyers devoted a large chunk of his Late Night broadcast to both of those releases.

Before performing “Good Side,” Phair sat for two interview segments. In the first one, she reflected back on her days at Oberlin, where she used mixtapes to turn the tables on her mansplaining boyfriends, then explained how awkward she feels about her mother reading the new book. In the second segment, she outlined the yin-and-yang approach to her two memoirs — the next one is called Fairy Tales — and shared an anecdote from Horror Stories about her anesthesiologist asking for her autograph while she was in labor for 32 hours. And then came “Good Side,” one of our favorite songs of the past few weeks.

Watch all three of those clips below.

Horror Stories is out now via Random House.