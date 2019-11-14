Watch The 1975’s Matty Healy Join Dashboard Confessional In London

Dashboard Confessional are currently on tour in the lead-up to the project’s 20th anniversary, which will be commemorated next year with an extensive tour. But right now Chris Carrabba is playing shows over in Europe, and he’s currently in the middle of a three-night run at the St Pancras Old Church in London.

At tonight’s show, he brought out a special guest in the form of the 1975 frontman Matty Healy, who joined Carrabba for a cover of the 1975 track “Sex.” Dashboard Confessional had previously covered the song on a surprise EP that came out a few years back. They played the song acoustic.

Watch video below.