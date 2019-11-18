Mötley Crüe Reportedly Plan US Tour Four Years After Vowing They Would Never Perform Again

Never trust the farewell tour. Glam metal veterans Mötley Crüe spent 2014 and 2015 on a massive goodbye tour, playing their final set at the Forum in Los Angeles on New Years Eve. Now, five years later, Rolling Stone reports that the Crüe are about to tour again. The magazine cites sources who claim that Mötley Crüe will join forces with fellow ’80s rockers Def Leppard and Poison for a 2020 stadium tour.

A fun wrinkle to this one: As they were embarking on their last farewell tour, the members of Mötley Crüe claimed that they’d signed a “cessation of touring agreement,” a legally binding document claiming that they’d never perform together again. Talking to Rolling Stone in 2014, bassist Nikki Sixx said, “Legally, we can’t play again. The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

Since ending that tour, Mötley Crüe recorded four new songs, including a cover of Madonna’s “Like A Virgin,” for the soundtrack of The Dirt, the terrible Netflix movie adaptation of the band’s tawdry biography. Also, frontman Vince Neil was going to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration, but then he backed out. He also fought Nicolas Cage at a hotel in Las Vegas.

I saw Def Leppard and Poison play together in 2017. Leppard were great. Poison were not. Leppard, who have never pulled any of this bullshit, better headline this tour.