Watch Sharon Van Etten & Jeff Goldblum Perform “Let’s Face The Music And Dance” On Kimmel

Earlier this month, actor Jeff Goldblum released his second album worth of jazz songs, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This. He records with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and the album boasts guests vocals from Fiona Apple, Miley Cyrus, Anna Calvi, Inara George, and Sharon Van Etten.

Goldblum’s song with Van Etten, “Let’s Face The Music And Dance” — a take on Irvin Berlin’s 1936 standard — was released as a single back in September, and last week Goldblum went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Van Etten to perform it.

Check out the performance below.

Van Etten has some tour dates coming up:

12/18 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

12/19 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

01/18-22 Quintana Roo, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival

04/17 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live ^

04/18 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

04/19 North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/20 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

04/22 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #^

04/24 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre ^

04/26 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s ^

04/28 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

* = solo, acoustic supporting Wilco

^ = with Jay Som

# = w/ Julien Baker

I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This is out now via Decca Records.