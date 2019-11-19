Lorde Got Pranked On Colbert

Lorde has been in hibernation for most of this year down in her native New Zealand. But earlier this month she shared a note explaining how the death of her dog Pearl is going to effect the follow-up to Melodrama. And, as Pitchfork points out, she recently hung out with Kiwi Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for a segment on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in which the late-night talk show host traveled to New Zealand.

Before meeting up with Lorde, Colbert and Ardern did a Carpool Karaoke-style bit and then sat down to talk politics. Then they met up with Lorde and Ardern’s partner for a barbecue. As Lorde is chowing down on a traditional sausage-and-white-bread sandwich, she gets asked to open a container of peanut brittle, which turns out to be a snake-in-a-can.

Lorde shows up around 11 minutes in to the video. Watch below.