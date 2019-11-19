Devonté Hynes – “Hair” & “Kissed All Your Scars”

Last week, the soundtrack for the film Queen & Slim was released featuring new songs from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Vince Staples, and more.

This week, the score for the film will be released. It was composed by Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes. The movie itself hits theaters the following week on 11/27. Today, Hynes is sharing a couple of selections from the score called “Hair” and “Kissed All Your Scars,” and they’re both the kind of gentle, operatic fare that Hynes has been making these last few years.

Check out the two tracks below.

Queen & Slim: Original Motion Picture Score is out 11/22 via Domino.