Amy Klein – “White Wind”

At the end of the week, Amy Klein is releasing her sophomore solo album, Winter/Time, the follow-up to the Brooklyn-based musician’s 2016 full-length Fire. The difference between the two albums is right there in the title: these new songs are icy meditations on how the world is slipping away from us. She’s shared one track from the album, “Winter,” already, and today she’s putting out “White Wind,” a song that builds to a cinematic conclusion and is all about trying to outrun and then give yourself over to the inevitable force of nature. “Oh, I won’t be afraid where the white wind is going,” Klein sings. “I will make it there somebody, I will run til the morning.” Listen below.

Winter/Time is out 11/22 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.