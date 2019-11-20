Coldplay Share “Daddy” Video & Scott Hutchison Cowrite “Champion Of The World”

Coldplay previewed “Daddy,” a tender ballad from their imminent double album Everyday Life, in a teaser clip last week. Today the whole song is out, and so is the album’s penultimate track, the anthemic love song “Champion Of The World,” a song cowritten by the late Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit.

In a press release, Chris Martin explains that “Champion Of The World” is based on “Los Angeles, Be Kind,” a song from Hutchison’s 2014 solo album under the Owl John moniker:

Scott had a song called “Los Angeles, Be Kind,” which I love. When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway “Champion Of The World” is the song that came from following the other path, and that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and thank you for your beautiful music, wherever you are.

As for “Daddy,” it arrives with a video directed by Åsa Lucander for Aardman Animations, which explores a girl’s fragmented memory of her father through action puppetry, digitally painted sets, and 2D animation. “Daddy” and “Champion Of The World” are the fourth and fifth songs to be shared from Everyday Life along with “Arabesque,” “Orphans,” and the title track.

Check out today’s new releases below.

Everyday Life is out 11/22 on Parlophone/Atlantic.