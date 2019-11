Pioneering Bay Area producer DJ Shadow teamed up with De La Soul on “Rocket Fuel,” the first single from his new album Our Pathetic Age. And last night, they teamed up again, performing live together for the first time ever to do “Rocket Fuel” on Jimmy Kimmel Live joined by turntablists Babu (Dilated Peoples) and DJ Melo D (Beat Junkies) and a five-piece horn section. Watch below.

Our Pathetic Age is out now on Mass Appeal.