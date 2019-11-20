Shaky Knees 2020 Lineup

Shaky Knees has shared its 2020 lineup. The festival will return to Atlanta’s Central Park next year from 5/1-3. Headliners for its three nights are the Black Keys, the Smashing Pumpkins, and the Strokes.

Other artists on the lineup include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Portugal. The Man, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Liam Gallagher, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers, Stereolab, Drive-By Truckers, the Front Bottoms, Ty Segall and Freedom Band, Guided By Voices, Snail Mail, the Darkness, Orville Peck, Tennis, Cavetown, the Lemon Twigs, Beach Bunny, Ruston Kelly, Porches, Caroline Rose, and more.

Tickets for the festival go on sale today at noon ET. More information is available here.