Wu-Tang Clan Could Be Getting Their Own Theme Park

Now that most of the more obvious intellectual properties are getting their own theme parks — we see you, Galaxy’s Edge — it appears that the theme park industrial complex will not rest until every piece of culture has an experience attached to it. Bring in the Wu-Tang Clan theme park, which is apparently a thing that is in development.

The possibility is briefly mentioned in a Mass Live profile of Wu-Tang Management vice president Jimmy S. Kang. Kang showed off some plans for a Wu-Tang theme park that’s in the process of being negotiated in Seoul, South Korea, closer to the rap crew’s Shaolin muse than their native New York.

The Wu-Tang Clan brand has been working overdrive for the last couple years. The group recently had its own scripted Hulu show about their origin story.