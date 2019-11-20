Saturday Night Live has just announced its musical guests through the end of the year. First up on 12/7 we’ve got DaBaby, performing opposite Jennifer Lopez; on 12/14 it’s former One Directoner Niall Horan with Scarlett Johansson; and finally, on 12/21, that long-anticipated Eddie Murphy guest hosting spot will be done with musical guest Lizzo.

Lizzo just had a big day because of the announcement of the 2020 Grammy nominations — she leads the pack with eight nominations total, including for the big four: Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist. DaBaby became a first-time nominee with “Suge” getting nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Horan didn’t get nominated for any Grammys, so SNL is two for three there.

Saturday Night Live’s most recent musical guest was Horan’s former bandmate Harry Styles. Before we get to DaBaby and the rest of the December performers, we’ve got King Princess coming up on 11/23.