John Mulaney’s Musical Children’s Special Coming To Netflix On Christmas Eve, Featuring David Byrne

John Mulaney, noted on Twitter that he’s “A Man With Neither Children Nor Musical Ability” on Wednesday (11/20), and also announced that his new Netflix special will be coming to the streaming service next month.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch is a musical children’s special that will feature 15 kids ages 8-13 and provides a modern take on the old-school variety shows. The show will also feature a number of celebrities, including David Byrne and Jake Gyllenhaal.

We are thrilled to announce…

JOHN MULANEY & THE SACK LUNCH BUNCH A Musical Children’s Special From a Man with Neither Children Nor Musical Ability@netflixisajoke Dec 24 Starring me & 15 brilliant young performers. And guesting @davidbyrneofficial @jakegyllenhaal from Zodiac- pic.twitter.com/NOEaWzctUI — John Mulaney (@mulaney) November 20, 2019

“SONGS. SKETCHES. QUESTIONS ON HUMAN EXISTENCE,” the comedian advertised.

Ring in Christmas with John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch on 12/24 on Netflix.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.