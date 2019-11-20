John Mulaney’s Musical Children’s Special Coming To Netflix On Christmas Eve, Featuring David Byrne

CREDIT: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

John Mulaney, noted on Twitter that he’s “A Man With Neither Children Nor Musical Ability” on Wednesday (11/20), and also announced that his new Netflix special will be coming to the streaming service next month.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch is a musical children’s special that will feature 15 kids ages 8-13 and provides a modern take on the old-school variety shows. The show will also feature a number of celebrities, including David Byrne and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“SONGS. SKETCHES. QUESTIONS ON HUMAN EXISTENCE,” the comedian advertised.

Ring in Christmas with John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch on 12/24 on Netflix.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.

