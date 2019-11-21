Janelle Monaé has done a lot of acting over the last few years, and she’s already racked up a wildly varied filmography. She’s been in successful prestige projects: Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Harriet. She has been in Welcome To Marwen, which is not a successful prestige project. She has done voice-acting in kids movies: Rio 2, UglyDolls, the Disney+ Lady And The Tramp remake. Soon, she will take over for Julia Roberts in the second season of the Amazon paranoid-thriller series Homecoming. And next year, she’ll play the lead in a feature film for the first time.

Monaé is the star of the horror film Antebellum, the feature debut from the writing and directing team of Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. Monaé leads a cast that includes Jena Malone, Gabourey Sidibe, and Kiersey Clemons. The IMDB summary of the plot looks like this: “Successful author Veronica finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.”

The film’s trailer arrived online today, and they’re keeping the actual story of the movie mysterious. The film seems to be unstuck in time, flashing back between the present and the days of slavery. This is rich text for a horror movie, and it could be really good. The trailer is definitely creepy. Check it out below.

Antebellum arrives in theaters 4/24.