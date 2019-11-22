George Clanton & Nick Hexum – “Under Your Window”

Back in October, 100% ElectroniCON 2 went down in Los Angeles, following the first installment in NYC this past September. That initial event hosted the world’s largest ever gathering of vaporwave artists, and it all started with electronic musician George Clanton. At the LA date, Clanton and 311 leader Nick Hexum performed two songs they wrote together, “Crash Pad” and “King For A Day.” Clanton is a massive 311 fan, and based on those first two tracks and performance, their artistry synthesizes quite well.

Now we get to hear another collaboration from the pair, and it’s titled “Under Your Window.” Much like the first two, this track’s got an incredibly floaty and atmospheric quality while cruising, ’80s-like percussion brings the listen back down to Earth. An almost harpsichord-sounding synth melody swells and blooms throughout. Along with their dreamy vocal contributions, this fusion of elements allows Clanton and Hexum to remain true to the vaporwave aesthetic. This is especially true with the cadence Hexum takes up while singing, “I threw a rock at your window/ I should’ve picked a pebble/ But I’m not gonna run away.”

Listen to “Under Your Window” below.

A Clanton x Hexum 7″ is coming soon. Pre-order it here.