Hear Laura Stevenson & Adult Mom Cover Each Other’s Songs

Laura Stevenson and Adult Mom are going on tour together next month, and today they’re putting out a split single where they cover each other’s songs. Stevenson takes on Adult Mom’s “Survival,” off of 2015’s Momentary Lapse Of Happily, and Stevie Knipe covers Stevenson’s “Dermatillomania,” which appears on Stevenson’s excellent album The Big Freeze that was released earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Stevenson linked up with Jeff Rosenstock for a whole EPs worth of Neil Young covers. Also earlier this month, Adult Mom accused their (now former) label Tiny Engines of breach of contract — as of a few days ago, their masters have been returned to them.

Listen to Stevenson and Knipe take on each other’s songs below.

TOUR DATES:

12/03 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

12/04 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

12/05 Athens, GA @ Caledonia *

12/06 Tampa, FL @ Hooch & The Hive *

12/07 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

12/09 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt *

12/10 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

12/11 St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room *

12/12 Bloomington, IN @ Bishop *

12/13 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar *

12/14 Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club *

12/15 Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall *

* w/ Adult Mom

The Laura Stevenson and Adult Mom digital-only split single is out now.