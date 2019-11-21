Watch FKA Twigs Perform On Later… With Jools Holland

We’re a few weeks removed from the release of FKA Twigs’ magnificent sophomore album, MAGDALENE, and she’s currently in the middle of a North American tour. Recently she recorded a live performance for the BBC show Later… With Jools Holland, featured in an episode that also included performances by Noel Gallagher, Harry Styles, and Brittany Howard.

Twigs did two tracks, “Mary Magdalene” and “Cellophane,” and on the latter one she was accompanied by Sampha on the piano. But performances are lovely and understated, and their the latest in a string of impressive recorded performances, including one at Maida Vale and another for Fallon.

Watch below.