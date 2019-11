Bafflingly successful indie-rock star Mac DeMarco has been busy touring Europe in support of his recent album Here Comes The Cowboy. And at his last few shows — in France, Amsterdam, and England — he’s been trotting out a brand new song called “I Like Her.” It sounds like a pretty good Mac DeMarco song, an easygoing and tuneful love song, and you can watch him perform it at London’s Alexandra Palace last night.