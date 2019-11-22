Bill Callahan – “If You Could Touch Her At All” (Lee Clayton Cover)

Callahan released his new album Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest earlier this year. And now, he’s taking a well-deserved victory lap with the release of a new digital-only single featuring two covers. One is a new rendition of country singer Lee Clayton’s “If You Could Touch Her At All,” famously performed by Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings. And the B-side is a cover of Cohen’s 1968 classic “So Long, Marianne,” which was previously included on Mojo’s 2012 compilation The Songs Of Leonard Cohen Covered. Listen below.

<a href="http://billcallahan.bandcamp.com/album/if-you-could-touch-her-at-all" target="_blank">If You Could Touch Her At All by Bill Callahan</a>

“If You Could Touch Her At All” b/w “So Long, Marianne” is out now via Drag City.