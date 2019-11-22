Bill Callahan – “If You Could Touch Her At All” (Lee Clayton Cover)

Callahan released his new album Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest earlier this year. And now, he’s taking a well-deserved victory lap with the release of a new digital-only single featuring two covers. One is a new rendition of country singer Lee Clayton’s “If You Could Touch Her At All,” famously performed by Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings. And the B-side is a cover of Cohen’s 1968 classic “So Long, Marianne,” which was previously included on Mojo’s 2012 compilation The Songs Of Leonard Cohen Covered. Listen below.
“If You Could Touch Her At All” b/w “So Long, Marianne” is out now via Drag City.