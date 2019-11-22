The Who – “I Don’t Wanna Get Wise”

After waiting 13 years to release an album, it feels like the Who are now charging right along to the release of WHO. First discussing new music back in January, the band officially announced the new collection in September. We’ve heard “Ball And Chain” and “All This Music Must Fade” so far, and today they are back with one more preview before the whole album arrives in a couple weeks.

The new song is called “I Don’t Wanna Get Wise,” which feels like a very Who title. Pete Townshend shared some thoughts about it via the band’s Twitter account:

I’ve been asked what I think Keith Moon and John Entwistle would have thought of this song. I imagine they would have needed to be alive to hear it so presumably they would — like me — have gotten old enough to suffer from being wise in old age. I think we three would have gathered around the fireside with our various eccentric outfits (Keith by this time dressing as the Pope) and wondered what Roger thought about it.

Like the other WHO singles, “I Don’t Wanna Get Wise” certainly sits comfortably in the Who’s wheelhouse. You could picture the windmill moves ahead of the chorus already. Check it out below.

WHO is out 12/6 via Polydor. Pre-order it here.