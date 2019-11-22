The big news in underground metal this week is the release of Blood Incantation’s ambitious experimental death metal opus Hidden History Of The Human Race. But that’s not the only grand, sweeping, uncompromising metal album coming out today. The Minneapolis band Obsequiae, the only band I’ve ever known to include all five vowels in a row in their band name, have just put out a monster of a record called The Palms Of Sorrowed Kings.

Obsequiae’s sound is rooted in black metal, but it’s a towering, moving, often melodic take on the genre. At times, they sound more like doom. Parts of the new album are punishing and overwhelming. Others are straight-up beautiful. Some are both at once. Also, the band is really into medieval iconography, and their songs have titles like “Emanations Before The Pythia,” which is fun. This is a badass record, and you can stream it below.

The Palms Of Sorrowed Kings is out now on 20 Buck Spin.