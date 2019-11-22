Beck Says He’s Not A Scientologist

Famous Scientologist Beck claims that he is not, in fact, a Scientologist. “I think there’s a misconception that I am a Scientologist,” he says in a new profile in The Sydney Morning Herald. “I’m not a Scientologist. I don’t have any connection or affiliation with it. My father has been a Scientologist for a long time, but I’ve pretty much just focused on my music and my work for most of my life, and tended to do my own thing … I think it’s just something people ran with.”

As mentioned, Beck’s father, Canadian composer David Campbell, has been a Scientologist for decades. “Yeah, I’m a Scientologist,” Beck stated in a 2005 interview with The Irish Sunday Tribune. “My father has been a Scientologist for about 35 years, so I grew up in and around it and stuff … There’s nothing fantastical … just a real deep grassroots concerted effort for humanitarian causes.”

In 2004, Beck married actress Marissa Ribisi, twin sister of actor Giovanni Ribisi, both well-known Scientologists. They have two children together. He filed for divorce from Ribisi in February. His new Pharrell Williams-produced album Hyperspace came out today, and his album Midnite Vultures turns 20 years old tomorrow.