Watch Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, & Travis Scott Perform “Take What You Want” At The AMAs

Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, and Travis Scott got together to perform “Take What You Want” at the American Music Awards on Sunday night. They were joined by Posty’s frequent collaborator WATT. The track appears on Post Malone’s new album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, and allowed Osbourne to have his first top 10 hit in 30 years, setting a new record for the longest stretch ever between top 10 hits.

The AMAs performance marks the first time all three of them were on a stage performing it together, though Osbourne did join Post Malone at a show in Los Angeles over the weekend as a bit of a warm-up for the AMAs.

Before Osbourne and Scott came out, Post Malone performed “Circles.” He was introduced by Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz.

Watch the performance below.