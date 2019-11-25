Hear 3 New Avey Tare Songs From Conference Of Birds EP

Animal Collective’s Avey Tare is releasing a new 12″ EP next week called Conference Of Birds / Birds In Disguise. It’ll feature six new songs, most of which were originally performed during Avey Tare’s tours in support of his two most recent solo albums, this year’s Cows On Hourglass Pond and 2017’s Eucalyptus.

In a press statement, Avey Tare shared these handful of phrases to frame the release: “Early mornings at the bar. Deep conversations with a stranger. A Disney Night parade gone wrong. The White Album is 2 CDs.”

Today, we’re getting the A side of Conference Of Birds / Birds In Disguise, which features three songs: “Midnight Special,” “Red Light Water Show,” and “Disc One.” It comes with a trippy visual directed by Natalia Stuyk. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Midnight Special”

02 “Red Light Water Show”

03 “Disc One”

04 “Enjoy The Change”

05 “Uncle Donut”

The Conference Of Birds / Birds In Disguise EP is out 12/5 via Domino. Pre-order it here.