The New York City-based music festival Governors Ball has announced a new age policy for its 2020 iteration. While in past just about anyone could attend (that could afford it), now those who are younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 or older. Each 21+ adult can bring up to two other ticket holders that are age 17 or younger, but they (and anyone else over 18) must have a valid photo ID for entry into the festival.

Governors Ball isn’t the first music festival to implement this kind of age policy — Hangout Fest in Alabama also only allows those that are 17 or younger to be accompanied by an adult. And many EDM-adjacent festivals, including Ultra, are exclusively 18+.

Next year’s Governors Ball will take place from 6/5-7. It’ll be the festival’s 10th edition.