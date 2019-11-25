Watch Shania Twain Cover Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots, Taylor Swift, & Drake At The AMAs

Shania Twain closed out this year’s American Music Awards ceremony. The country singer started with a medley of other people’s hits — Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” Twenty One Pilot’s “Stressed Out,” Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” and Drake’s “God’s Plan” — before going into a medley of her own. Twain sang bits of “You’re Still The One,” “Any Man Of Mine,” “That Doesn’t Impress Me Much,” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.”

In an interview ahead of the performance, she had a simple wish for the night: “I hope I get a hug in with Post Malone — that would be really great,” Twain told USA TODAY. “Just a quick hug and ‘congratulations.’ I love him, and I’ve been such a big fan for a long time.”

Twain is kicking off a Las Vegas residency later this year, hence the appearance on the awards show.

Watch her performance below.