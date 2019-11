DJ Paypal has shared a new song called “UHH OHH” as part of the Adult Swim’s singles series. The Berlin-based producer and Teklife affiliate has been mostly playing shows as of late — his most recent project, 174.2.2., was released in May of last year and has since been taken offline. His most recent album, Sold Out came out back in 2015. But “UHH OHH” finds the producer as in control as ever, a twitchy and airily danceable track. Listen below.