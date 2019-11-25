Robbie Robertson – “Happy Holidays”

Just in time for many people’s annual Thanksgiving-week viewing of The Last Waltz, the Band’s Robbie Robertson has released some actual holiday music. Robertson, who released his Sinematic album earlier this year, has now shared “Happy Holidays.” He’s promoting as an irreverent Christmas tune, which explains lyrics like, “Never ever eat the yellow snow.”

The musical vibe, though, is sufficiently reflective and sentimental — think Time Out Of Mind, but next to a crackling fireplace. In a press release, Robertson writes, “We love Christmas and the holidays, it brings good cheer, and also stress and depression, so I wanted to do a song that celebrates both sides and have a little fun.” Listen below and imagine what this might sound like in a War On Drugs setlist.