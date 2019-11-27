Nicolas Godin – “The Foundation” (Feat. Cola Boyy) Video

Last month, Nicolas Godin — one-half of the French duo Air — released a new song “The Border” as a precursor to a new solo album, the follow-up to 2015’s Contrepoint. Today, that album is being announced: It’s called Concrete And Glass, and it features guest spots from Alexis Taylor, Kirin J Callinan, Kate NV, and Kadjha Bonet.

Today, Godin is sharing a new track, “The Foundation,” which features guest vocals from the California singer Cola Boyy. Godin had this to say about the track in a statement:

Pierre Koenig’s Case Study House #21 was the starting point for this song. Well, at least that’s how I presented the music to its future singer, Cola Boyy. I told him about the project’s architectural origins, explaining that he must let his own personal inspiration run free for the lyrics. I always thought that a concept was always the perfect way to start a record, but then you should soon let the music take over. A good record is one in which the music seizes control pretty fast. I’ve applied this rule to each album I’ve been lucky enough to record, with only one mantra: ‘It’s the music that decides’. This song is the perfect example of this.

The song comes with a video directed by Greg Barnes. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Concrete And Glass”

02 “Back To Your Heart” (Feat. Kate NV)

03 “We Forgot Love” (Feat. Kadjha Bonet)

04 “What Makes Me Think About You”

05 “Time On My Hands” (Feat. Kirin J Callinan)

06 “The Foundation” (Feat. Cola Boyy)

07 “Catch Yourself Falling” (Feat. Alexis Taylor)

08 “The Border”

09 “Turn Right Turn Left”

10 “Cité Radieuse”

Concrete And Glass is out 1/24 via Because Music. Pre-order it here.