Stream 3 Songs From Forest Swords’ The Machine Air Soundtrack

As Forest Swords, Liverpool producer Matthew Barnes makes such heady, atmospheric electronic music that it was only a matter of time before somebody hired him to compose a film score. That person is Liam Young, whose new film The Machine Air is billed as “a fever dream visual poem and the first film to be both about — and recorded by — flying drones.” Furthermore, the movie reportedly “jams together YouTube and Liveleak rips with specially filmed, astonishing aerial shots of Indian textile factories and Bolivian lithium mines — the first time ever captured on camera.” Quite cyberpunk, innit?

Today Barnes has shared the first three tracks from Forest Swords’ soundtrack album, which will see limited edition vinyl release next week via his Dense Truth label. The tracks are called “Taking Off,” “Swarm,” and “Do Drones Go To Heaven?” All three are the sort of instrumental movie music that works nearly as well in the foreground — especially the scraping bleeps and bloops of “Swarm,” which also gets a music video today. Close your eyes and you can almost picture the drone footage.

Check out all of that below, perhaps while reading our 2017 interview with Barnes, in which he describes his visual approach to making music.

<a href="http://forestswords.bandcamp.com/album/the-machine-air-original-film-soundtrack" target="_blank">The Machine Air (Original Film Soundtrack) by Forest Swords</a>

The original score for The Machine Air is out 12/4 on Dense Truth. Pre-order it here.