Jeff Tweedy’s Chicago Home Reportedly Struck By Gunfire

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy’s home in the Chicago neighborhood of Irving Park was struck by several bullets early Tuesday morning, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gunfire woke the family around 2AM, Tweedy’s wife Susan Miller Tweedy reportedly wrote on Facebook.

“A bullet went through the storm door to our balcony and lodged in the wooden door,” she wrote. “In the light of day … Jeff found 7 shell casings outside.”

Several people called 911 to report the shots, according to The Sun-Times. Tweedy’s son and collaborator Spencer told WBBM Radio that he does not believe the family was targeted.

No injuries were reported. Tweedy declined to comment to The Sun-Times.

