Coldplay – “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” (Crystal Waters Cover)

Fresh off the release of their new album Everyday Life and a pair of release shows in Jordan, Coldplay stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Maida Vale studios in London for a special performance with an elaborate orchestral section. They performed a handful of tracks from their new album, including “Orphans” and “Arabesque,” as well as Viva La Vida’s “Lovers In Japan.” The band also broke out a brand-new cover of Crystal Waters’ 1991 dance hit “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless).” Watch video from the performance below.

UPDATE: Waters commented on this performance via her Instagram: “Coldplay doing Gypsy Woman 😳. Hmmm don’t know about this one 😕.”

UPDATE 2: She changed the caption. 🙃