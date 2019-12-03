The Gulf Shores, Alabama music festival Hangout has been throwing a three-day concert on the beach for many years now, and today we get the lineup for the 2020 installment. It’s topped by two of the biggest young stars in the world, Billie Eilish and Post Malone, plus legacy rockers the Red Hot Chili Peppers, omnivorous producer Marshmello, and festival queen Lana Del Rey, whose Norman Fucking Rockwell! just topped our list of 2019’s best albums.

What else? Well, the second line is fairly bleak — Cage The Elephant, Juice WRLD, Illennium, Kane Brown — and it doesn’t get better from there. The rest of the big-font acts include Rainbow Kitten Surprise, RL Grime, Louis The Child, Megan Thee Stallion, Jhené Aiko, the Head And The Heart, Quinn XCII, Madeon, Tove Lo, the Band Camino, T-Pain, Big Wild, Moon Taxi, Oliver Tree, Wallows, and Eilish’s brother and producer Finneas. Selected names from the bottom of the poster include Orville Peck, Jai Wolf, Doja Cat, Dominic Fike, Snakehips, and Yungblud.

All in all, not great! On the other hand, if you can afford it, I can think of worse ways to spend a weekend than sleeping in every day, luxuriating with some afternoon cocktails, showing up late, and watching Eilish, Posty, RHCP, and LDR on the beach at night. Get more info and buy passes here.