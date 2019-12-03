Massive Attack Announce Low Carbon Show In Liverpool

Some bands that have the means and luxury to take action are starting to experiment with ways to lessen the environmental impact of touring and live performances. Coldplay recently said that they were not touring in support of their new album, Everyday Life, in order to take a few years and figure out how an extended tour could be environmentally sustainable. And today Massive Attack have just announced that they’ll be trying out what they’re calling a “super-low carbon gig” in Liverpool next year.

The group is working with the Tyndall Centre For Climate Change Research and will be using this Liverpool show — which is part of a reduced run of European dates next summer — to test out different methods and ways of making a show as environmentally friendly as possible. To achieve their goal of a low carbon show, Massive Attack will be working with officials from the city of Liverpool to provide public transportation, and they will use renewable energy for the production of the show.

“We’re looking forward to exploring the social and scientific solutions to the challenges we face in transitioning to a low carbon society,” the group’s Robert Del Naja (aka 3D, and maybe Banksy) said in a statement. “This project offers an opportunity to work with new and progressive identities in the planning, energy, technology and transport sectors. After years of participation in large scale music events that have had questionable sponsors on the ticket & too often, very little enthusiasm for meaningful change.”

The low carbon show will take place during the Good Business Festival, which is set to happen next October.