American Nightmare – “Life Support” & “Left For Dead” (The Lemonheads Cover)

Long before he started the awesomely bleak synth-rock band Cold Cave, Wes Eisold led American Nightmare, a legendary Boston hardcore band. After breaking up in 2004, American Nightmare reunited in 2011 for live shows. Last year, they released a tough, intense, atmospheric self-titled reunion LP — only their third album. And they’re not stopping there.

Next year, American Nightmare will head out on a 20th-anniversary reunion show. (For most of the dates, they’ll bring along fellow long-tenured hardcore experimenters Ceremony as openers, which should make for a hell of a show.) To celebrate that tour, American Nightmare have just dropped a new two-song single.

The first of those two songs, “Life Support,” is an absolute ripper. The song has a slashing garage-rock riff, and it’s more of a straight-up rocker than a soundtrack for moshing. Eisold still screams on the song, but he does it in a sort of peacocky way. On the B-side, American Nightmare have covered “Left For Dead,” an old song from fellow Boston punks the Lemonheads. The song comes from the Lemonheads’ 1990 album Lovey, and it’s a fast, jangly, fuzzy indie-pop song. American Nightmare make the song a bit more grimy, but they keep the hooks fully intact. Below, listen to both “Life Support” and “Left For Dead” and check out AN’s tour dates.

<a href="http://americannightmaregutg.bandcamp.com/album/life-support" target="_blank">Life Support by American Nightmare</a>

TOUR DATES:

2/13 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

2/14 – New York City @ Brooklyn Steel *

2/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts *

2/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

2/20 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

2/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

2/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall *

2/25 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

2/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Grand *

2/28 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne *

2/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre *

3/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

3/06 – San Fransisco, CA @ The Fillmore

3/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

* with Ceremony

“Life Support” b/w “Left For Dead” is out now digitally on Deathwish, Inc. It’ll be out on a 7″ single 2/14.