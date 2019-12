American Nightmare – “Life Support” & “Left For Dead” (The Lemonheads Cover)

Long before he started the awesomely bleak synth-rock band Cold Cave, Wes Eisold led American Nightmare, a legendary Boston hardcore band. After breaking up in 2004, American Nightmare reunited in 2011 for live shows. Last year, they released a tough, intense, atmospheric self-titled reunion LP — only their third album. And they’re not stopping there.

Next year, American Nightmare will head out on a 20th-anniversary reunion show. (For most of the dates, they’ll bring along fellow long-tenured hardcore experimenters Ceremony as openers, which should make for a hell of a show.) To celebrate that tour, American Nightmare have just dropped a new two-song single.

The first of those two songs, “Life Support,” is an absolute ripper. The song has a slashing garage-rock riff, and it’s more of a straight-up rocker than a soundtrack for moshing. Eisold still screams on the song, but he does it in a sort of peacocky way. On the B-side, American Nightmare have covered “Left For Dead,” an old song from fellow Boston punks the Lemonheads. The song comes from the Lemonheads’ 1990 album Lovey, and it’s a fast, jangly, fuzzy indie-pop song. American Nightmare make the song a bit more grimy, but they keep the hooks fully intact. Below, listen to both “Life Support” and “Left For Dead” and check out AN’s tour dates.

Life Support by American Nightmare

TOUR DATES:

2/13 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

2/14 – New York City @ Brooklyn Steel *

2/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts *

2/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

2/20 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

2/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

2/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall *

2/25 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

2/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Grand *

2/28 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne *

2/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre *

3/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

3/06 – San Fransisco, CA @ The Fillmore

3/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

* with Ceremony

“Life Support” b/w “Left For Dead” is out now digitally on Deathwish, Inc. It’ll be out on a 7″ single 2/14.