Kevin Krauter – “Surprise” Video

Kevin Krauter’s main project Hoops returned last month with a new single, “They Say,” their first since their 2017 debut album, and it appears that Krauter is not done with us yet. The Bloomington, Indiana-based musician has just announced a new solo album, the follow-up to last year’s Toss Up. It’s called Full Hand and it’ll be out in February. “A lot of the lyrics touch on how I was raised religiously, touch on me understanding my sexuality more and more in recent years,” he said in a press release. “Just growing up and becoming more confident in myself…that process of looking inward and taking stock of myself.”

He’s sharing the bright and balmy “Surprise” as its lead single, alongside a video directed by Jake Huber. “Surprise’ is basically about having my illusions broken down in various, sometimes blunt ways and having to deal with that fact,” Krauter said of the track. “This process can often be painful and confusing but can ultimately lead to a simpler understanding of my life and how I can find peace through it all.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Opportunity”

03 “Patience”

04 “Surprise”

05 “Kept”

06 “Intermission”

07 “Pretty Boy”

08 “Piper”

09 “Full Hand”

10 “Treasure”

11 “Green Eyes”

12 “How”

Full Hand is out 2/28 via Bayonet. Pre-order it here.