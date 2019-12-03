Throughout the two decades Jack Black and Jack White have both been famous, there have been frequent jokes about how they should release a song together. Those jokes took a turn toward reality this past summer when Tenacious D, Black’s longtime comedy-rock duo with Kyle Gass, recorded at White’s Third Man Records. The “Jack Gray” of legend had finally come to pass! And today it’s online to hear.

Tenacious D released their Third Man single, “Don’t Blow It, Kage,” as a Record Store Day 7″ on Black Friday as part of Third Man’s Blue Series. Now that they’ve moved the physical product, the song is online too. It’s a stripped-down acoustic rocker that will easily translate to the D’s live show. It also succeeds at being both catchy and funny and not nearly as over-the-top as you might expect. However, those seeking an iconic Black vs. White guitar duel or whatever may be left wanting.

The premise is extremely meta: Tenacious D are recording at Third Man Records, hoping to impress Jack White, and Black is urging his bandmate not to screw this up. To hear how it plays out, listen below.

“Don’t Blow It, Kage” is out now via Third Man. If you can somehow still snag the physical record, it’s Tenacious D’s first 7″ since 2006.