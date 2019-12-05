Sharon Van Etten – “Silent Night” & Bleached – “Jingle Bells”

Sharon Van Etten and Bleached are both releasing Christmas songs today via Amazon Music. Van Etten originally recorded her version of “Silent Night” for a short film called The Letter, but is releasing it through Amazon as part of a larger collaboration with the company that has also included a mini-documentary about her departure from New York City.

Bleached have offered up a cover of “Jingle Bells,” and here’s what they said about it in a statement:

Growing up, our very non-religious family went big celebrating Christmas. Our mom would bring out the bins of Christmas decorations for the tree singing her favorite Christmas songs, while our dad would be strumming along on his handmade guitar. It was more about tradition and family than the actual meaning behind the holiday. So, we thought it would be fun to continue celebrating this holiday by covering the most classic Christmas song in the least traditional way. Hope you enjoy!

