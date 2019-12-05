Earlier this year, Netflix released a new documentary called The Black Godfather about the life and times of music business exec Clarence Avant. Pegged to it was a new song by Pharrell called “Letter To My Godfather,” which found him reuniting with his old Neptunes partner Chad Hugo for a song that was inspired by the kind of music that Avant championed.

I am pretty sure that almost no one has thought about this song since it came out in June, but Pharrell popped up on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night to perform his AutoTune-slathered gospel song. (Take that, Kanye!) Presumably this performance is a bid to remind Oscar voters that this movie (and song) exist as they get ready to cast their ballots. Check it out below.