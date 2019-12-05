Watch Brittany Howard Perform “Short And Sweet” On The Daily Show

Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard released her debut solo album, Jaime, earlier this year — we named it one of the 50 Best Albums Of 2019 — and she’s been making the late-night TV rounds over the last few weeks, popping up with bravura performances on James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel, and her latest appearance was on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. Howard sat down with Noah for an interview and she also did a dimly-lit and intimate performance of “Short And Sweet” from the album. Watch videos of both below.

Jaime is out now via ATO.