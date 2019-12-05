Moogfest 2020 Cancelled “For Logistical Reasons”

Moogfest 2020 has been cancelled for “logistical reasons,” according to a post on the company’s blog. “As an organization, our purpose is to create deeply meaningful experiences and relationships in order to continually enrich our creative community,” the statement reads. “This intermission will be used to focus on the future of Moogfest and to investigate new ways of exploring the future of music, art, and technology.”

“We will continue to support emerging artists, celebrate the musicians who helped shape electronic music as we hear it today, and work diligently to design an event that honors the spirit of Bob Moog and the Moogfest community,” the post continues. Moogfest 2020 was set to take place 4/16-19 in Durham, North Carolina. Ticketholders who pre-ordered passes for the festival can email the company to receive a refund. Read the full statement below.