Moogfest 2020 Cancelled “For Logistical Reasons”

Moogfest 2020 has been cancelled for “logistical reasons,” according to a post on the company’s blog. “As an organization, our purpose is to create deeply meaningful experiences and relationships in order to continually enrich our creative community,” the statement reads. “This intermission will be used to focus on the future of Moogfest and to investigate new ways of exploring the future of music, art, and technology.”
“We will continue to support emerging artists, celebrate the musicians who helped shape electronic music as we hear it today, and work diligently to design an event that honors the spirit of Bob Moog and the Moogfest community,” the post continues. Moogfest 2020 was set to take place 4/16-19 in Durham, North Carolina. Ticketholders who pre-ordered passes for the festival can email the company to receive a refund. Read the full statement below.
Since its inception in 2004, the multi-day interactive tech conference and music festival has drawn both musical pioneers and futurist thinkers as Keynote guests in the science and art fields from around the world. Renowned electronic musicians such as Devo, Laurie Anderson, Gary Numan, Kraftwerk, Suzanne Ciani, Keith Emerson, Brian Eno, and Giorgio Moroder are among the festival's past performers. We will continue to support emerging artists, celebrate the musicians who helped shape electronic music as we hear it today, and work diligently to design an event that honors the spirit of Bob Moog and the Moogfest community.
To all attendees, artists, sponsors, presenters, and volunteers: thank you for your support, understanding, and patience as the Moogfest experience continues to evolve.
Sincerely,
Your Friends at Moog Music
For ticket holders who pre-purchased access for Moogfest 2020, please email us at [email protected] for information regarding obtaining a refund. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.