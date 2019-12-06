Terrace Martin – “The Deuce” (Feat. The Martin Family Trio)

Los Angeles saxophonist and producer Terrace Martin lives smack dab in the middle of the Venn diagram of jazz, funk, and rap. He’s collaborated with kindred spirits like Kendrick Lamar, Kamasi Washington, and Robert Glasper, released his own solo music, and played with the groups the Pollyseeds and R+R=NOW. And now he’s releasing a new song with the Martin Family Trio, a new project that includes his father Curly Martin on drums and Larry Goldings on keys.

That song, “The Deuce,” is a low-key but miles-deep instrumental groove that seems like it could go on forever. It’s named not for New York City’s 42nd Street or the HBO show it inspired but the Deuce in North Omaha at 24th and Lake, the site of a club that Curly Martin used to frequent in the ’60s. It also features a video that Terrace Martin shot in Japan. Listen and watch a mini-doc about the song below.